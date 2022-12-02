FALLS CREEK — An update on various projects at the DuBois Regional Airport was presented by Manager Bob Shaffer at the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Airport Authority’s meeting held last week.
Terminal building rehabilitation
Over the past month, Shaffer said he made an in-person trip to Harrisburg for two different meetings. One was with the Federal Aviation Administration concerning the terminal project reimbursement and funding for the front-end loader.
“It’s been a year now on our terminal project,” said Shaffer. “We’ve been working with our engineers, we’re supposed to and try to get that closed and done, and it just seems to not be happening.”
Shaffer said it is the same situation with regard to the front-end loader. He said he and administrative assistant Bonnie Sylvester have communicated with the FAA either verbally or via email on a monthly basis.
“We just don’t seem to be able to get the final product,” said Shaffer.
At that meeting, Shaffer said he was assured that they would have answers before the last airport authority meeting yet he still didn’t receive any answers by that time.
“We’ve communicated with them saying, ‘We’ve got to get this done. We’ve got to get this closed up. Tell us what we need, and if it’s not us, then you’ve got to figure out what to do,’” said Shaffer. “A year is way beyond a reasonable time. And there’s about $26,000 laying on the table that needs to be collected and paid. And quite honestly, GAI and KTH Architects, locally, are the ones holding the tab on a majority of those dollars. That’s where we’re at. Some paperwork to close out on the front-end loader, and hopefully that will come at the same time as the terminal building project.”
Fuel truck grant
Shaffer said he also made a trip to Findlay, Ohio and conducted a physical inspection of their new 100LL truck.
“It is complete as far as construction. It needed to have the flow test done. And, that’s the good news,” said Shaffer. “The bad news was that a couple of trucks ahead of it, they were having trouble doing the flow test.” He said he hasn’t heard back from the company but thought the airport would have already received the truck.
He is expecting, however, that the truck will be in service at the airport this month.
Foam Tester Unit
“I think I reported last month that we had it installed, it was actually being installed during the meeting,” said Shaffer. “And it is here, it’s installed, and we’re working with the FAA to do the closeout paperwork on that. It is an unusual project in how it was funded and fitting and so forth. It just didn’t happen. It was just, ‘You’re going to put this tester on your truck.’ And so we did that. As everybody knows, it wasn’t my favorite project, but it’s done and here, and it’s operational.”
The foam tester unit discharges the foam twice a year to be tested. The foam is called AFFF, which is a hazardous substance they have been trying to get something that will work but isn’t hazardous for about three years now. The unit cost about $24,000.
Obstruction removal
“I had hired, on behalf of the authority, a sub-consultant to go out and look at the obstruction removal project and determine what we needed to do to move forward,” said Shaffer. “They did an excellent job in communicating with the landowner, and making them aware of what we wanted to do, and determining what it was that we wanted to purchase. Once that was determined, then they went out and we did a survey of the area, which we talked about as part of the finances, determined exactly what the area was, and then went out and hired an appraiser, which the FAA requires. And the appraiser has to have the right initials, the right qualifications in order to do that. In order to get reimbursed for this project we need to follow the FAA’s direction, which is a little bit different than the ordinary. So, we have that.
“The appraiser has been here, looked at the property, and all we’re waiting on is a CAD drawing,” said Shaffer. “But, that project is moving forward, and I would expect that our January meeting would have some good news on that piece of property, whether we’re able to get it or what the dollars are.”
Crack sealing/marking
“There won’t be any activity on (crack sealing) until we bring up a new engineer on board that can put together the documents and advertise it,” said Shaffer. “I was told, while I was in Harrisburg, at the FAA meeting, that they had programmed it for Airport Improvement Program project, which we had programmed it to use our (Bipartisan Infrastructure Law) money. We’ll be able to save our BIL money, $159,000 times two years, and they’re going to fund it through an AIP project, at least at this point. So, that was good news for us.”
Capital Budget Grant
The capital grant, $200,000 to renovate the administration building, paint the T-hangar and refurbish Well No. 1, is on hold again until the airport brings on a new engineer to put the bidding information together, said Shaffer.
“The same with repaving the existing T-hangar area,” said Shaffer. “We’re not doing anything on that currently.”
And in the capital budget, 50-50 grant for $450,000 to do the land development, or the site development for the new hangar, Shaffer said they have those dollars. But again, they’re waiting to bring an engineer on board to be able to do that, he said.
“The last item, on the same topic, the engineering design of the new hangar,” said Shaffer. “I mentioned when I went to Harrisburg, I was able to meet with the new deputy secretary Andrew Batson for Multimodal, and I had talked to him with Bonnie on one occasion over a Zoom call to encourage him to participate in that hangar, and when we got done, he was going to take that under consideration. A couple of weeks went by and really didn’t hear from him, so I called him and said I’d like to have an in-person meeting, ‘I’d like to come down and tell you about the DuBois Airport.’”
Batson is the acting deputy secretary for Multimodal Transportation for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
“We have a white paper and all our graphs and charts, and all that kind of stuff,” said Shaffer. “And Amy Kessler from North Central (Regional Planning and Development) was good enough to make the trip to Harrisburg just to meet with Andrew and myself to talk about the DuBois Airport. And we did that for a half hour or so. And I did that as the authorities were aware with the prior deputy secretary at least once a year, sometimes twice a year, to apprise her of the activities here at the airport.”
Shaffer said Batson was impressed.
“I think it was a worthwhile effort,” Shaffer said. “And at the end of our presentation, (Batson) gave us an engineering agreement of which PennDOT is going to pay 100 percent for to design our new hangar. And it’s about a $50,000 engineering. So, very pleased to have that, it won’t cost the authority anything. And that’s with Michael Baker International, and we’ll look forward to working with those folks, hopefully, over the coming month to two months, to get that final design, the footprint, the layout of the building, and we’ll have something to be able to go out a bit, and have a good engineer’s estimate on what that hangar will be.”