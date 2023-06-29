DuBOIS — A DuBois man is facing charges following an incident that allegedly occurred at the Sheetz store on Rich Highway June 26.
Sandy Township Police have charged David William Sekula, 60, with receiving stolen property, a felony in the third degree, and is cited for public drunkenness and similar misconduct and disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office June 26.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Sandy Township Police were dispatched to the Sheetz store on Rich Highway on June 26 for reports of a man in his 60s wearing a blue shirt who reportedly would not leave the property, and was getting into verbal altercations with customers. Police were advised he was in a Pontiac vehicle in front of the store at that time.
Police located the man, identified as Sekula, exiting the vehicle and walking towards the patrol car. As he did so, he was reportedly staggering, and there was a strong smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from him. Sekula told police he did nothing wrong and there was a misunderstanding. He reportedly did not listen to the officer’s instructions, and was placed into custody for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The store manager said Sekula arrived at the store around 7:30 a.m. that day, and she knew he was intoxicated by the way he was walking and conducting himself. He was allegedly following customers around and asking them for cigarettes.
At the police station, Sekula would not state who the vehicle he was driving belonged to. Further investigation showed that the owner of the Pontiac G6 told police he never gave anyone permission to take the vehicle, and that it was parked in his yard beside his house, as it was to be picked up by the junk yard for scrap. The key was in the vehicle, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Sekula is confined in the Clearfield County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for June 30 at Meholick’s office.