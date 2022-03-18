DuBOIS — A 60-year-old DuBois man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting which occurred Thursday afternoon in a parking lot in downtown DuBois.
On Friday, DuBois City Police charged Glen Chester Johnston of West Scribner Avenue with first degree criminal homicide, aggravated assault (felony 1), aggravated assault (felony 2), two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge David Sean Meholick’s office in DuBois.
Johnston is accused of waiting for Jude Srock, 46, of DuBois, to leave a residence at 26 S. Franklin St., confronting him and then shooting him in the head with a Rossi .38 Special revolver. Srock was killed in the shooting. Srock was pronounced dead at the scene by Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, at 4:16 p.m. Thursday, City of DuBois Assistant Police Chief Dustin Roy was called to the residence for a report of a man shot in the head. Upon arrival, Roy saw Srock on the ground with blood visible.
Police Chief Blaine Clark, who was already on the scene speaking with witnesses, advised Roy that the suspect was “Chet” Johnston, the affidavit said. Clark reportedly knew Johnston to live near the police department on West Scribner Avenue. When Clark made that statement to Roy, Roy knew where Johnston lived.
After searching the area where the police were called, Roy could not locate the car that Johnston reportedly fled in, a red 1994 Honda Accord, the affidavit said. Roy then went to Johnston’s residence and saw that the vehicle was not there.
While at the residence, Johnston’s wife was walking down the street to her home, the affidavit said. Roy made contact with her. As Roy was speaking with her, Johnston, also known as “Chet,” called her cell phone. His wife had the call on speaker and Roy could hear Johnston speaking to her.
Johnston’s wife asked her husband, “Did you really shoot him?” the affidavit said. Johnston reportedly replied, “Yes.” He told his wife, “I love you and need you in my life, but I messed up because I will be going to jail for the rest of my life.” He asked her if she was going to stand by him through this and she said she would.
Roy told his wife to tell her husband to come home, which she did, the affidavit said. Johnston agreed and said he was on his way. Roy radioed to other officers, who were actively searching for Johnston, that Johnston was on his way home. He told her he was in Sykesville, heading home and Roy passed this on to officers who were searching for Johnston.
The affidavit stated that Johnston knew the police were there because his wife told him they were at their home. He told Roy that he was going to turn himself in and that he should tell the other officers that his gun was on his seat unloaded.
He asked Roy, “You guys aren’t going to blow my head off are you?” Roy told Johnston that they didn’t want anyone else to get hurt including Johnston. Johnston replied, “I don’t want anyone else to get hurt either,” according to the affidavit.
Pennsylvania State Police troopers conducted a traffic stop on the red 1994 Honda Accord, which was being operated by Johnston at the intersection of Route 119 and Stanley Road, the affidavit said. Johnston was then taken into custody and made a spontaneous utterance to troopers that he shot the man that was having an affair with his wife, the affidavit said.
Once at the city police station, during questioning, Johnston explained that his wife and Srock were having an affair, according to the affidavit. He also added that she told him Thursday that she was going to speak to Srock and he did not want her to go. He instead told his wife he was going to go speak with Srock.
Johnston told the police that he pulled into the parking lot near Srock’s residence and he saw Srock and his friends looking out the window. He reportedly pulled a stainless Rossi model M88 .38 Special revolver out of his glove box, then retrieved rounds from the center console and loaded the cylinder on the hand gun with five rounds, the affidavit said.
Srock exited the residence and started for his own vehicle, the affidavit said. Johnston exited his vehicle and walked toward Srock.
Johnston reportedly stated to Srock, “Are we going to talk about this now?”
Johnston said that Srock became puff chested and said he wasn’t going to talk to a guy that couldn’t even take care of his own wife. Johnston said this angered him. It was at that time that he pulled the revolver from his right pants pocket and the gun accidentally discharged into the ground.
Johnston said that Srock then said to him, “What are you going to do? Shoot me?” Johnston reportedly said he raised the gun and shot Srock in the head, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit said Srock fell to the ground and Johnston saw blood. Johnston allegedly did not provide aid and left the scene in his red Honda Accord.
Toward the end of questioning, Johnston asked if Srock was dead or alive. Roy told him that Srock was deceased. Johnston became emotional and stated that he is a murderer, the affidavit said.
During a press conference Friday, Clark said police arrived at the scene within a minute of the 911 call.
“Our officers immediately began CPR as well as collecting information on the potential suspect. It was evolving continuously,” said Clark. “We got some great information on the type of vehicle and even the possible suspect’s name. I had officers respond to a location that the possible suspect may be at. He was not located at that location. At that point, we had multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the area. They created a perimeter and pretty much kept everything inside of it. As we were getting information, we were sending units to that location to try to locate the subject.
“Shortly after that, a Pennsylvania State Trooper located the vehicle down on 119, headed towards Sykesville,” said Clark. “He (trooper) activated a traffic stop, which the suspect gave up willingly. There were no issues with the stop. This individual (Johnston) was brought back here, was interviewed, and he is in custody right now at the Clearfield County Jail.”
Clark said it appears right now that it was a domestic-related incident.
“It was not drug-related. It was not an active shooter incident that just continued to transpire,” said Clark. “Everything that I’ve looked at within 45 minutes, from start to end, the man was in custody.”
Clark noted that a neighbor who lives adjacent to the parking lot was the one who made the call to 911.
“We had multiple witnesses, they were great witnesses. They provided great information to us, and that’s what helped us lead us to the individual,” said Clark.
During the press conference, Clark was asked if either Srock or Johnston have had any type of history with police in terms of a criminal record.
“Yes, Mr. Srock, the deceased, was known to this police department for incidents in the past. He actually had one very recently that our officers had placed him in Clearfield County Jail,” said Clark. “It was 100 percent unrelated (to the shooting).”
Clark said that multiple agencies responded to assist the city police with the shooting incident. In addition to DuBois City Police, other law enforcement agencies responding to the incident included Sandy Township Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Penn State Police and numerous other agencies from within Clearfield County. DuSan Ambulance was also at the scene.
“That’s what helped us set the perimeter up and keep him within and the ability to locate him pretty quickly,” said Clark. “I can’t thank them enough, but just as importantly, I can’t thank the citizens of this community enough because without their help and their constant support of this police department, we wouldn’t be where we’re at, with the ability to have communication and have that output of cooperation.
“This is what makes this the City of DuBois unique because we do have the citizens that want to work with us,” said Clark. “And that has been my narrative since I have come here, the two things that I wanted to address immediately and continue addressing was an issue of narcotics we have in the city, as well as a lack of communication between law enforcement and the citizens. I have been doing that diligently. That’s something, not just on my account, but my officers as well, that the people have a lot of respect and are more than willing to assist us whenever we have an incident of any type.”
Clark noted that it is very unusual to have a shooting death in the City of DuBois.
“I would have to go back multiple years. I don’t have the exact date, but I would say I’ve been here five years almost, and we have not had one (prior to Thursday’s incident),” said Clark.