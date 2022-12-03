DuBOIS — “Every barn has a story.”
This is something DuBois man Clair Kriner believes wholeheartedly. He has now published five books in the “Pennsylvania Barn Scrapbook” series.
The self-published author recalls his late grandfather, Raymond Kriner, always collecting newspaper clippings about things he was interested throughout his life, such as mines and railroads, over a 50-year period.
Raymond Kriner, a lifelong resident of Brady Township and coal miner, railroad worker, farmer and auctioneer, was a historian at heart. He and Charles (Chuck) Kriner went through 25 boxes of newspaper clippings, said Clair, and turned them into “History Notes” by Raymond Kriner, published when he was 75 years old in 1992.
In a Courier Express article written by former staff writer Tom Bukousky, Raymond says that the 271-page book on local happenings “took him 25 years to write.”
Over the years, Clair says that he and his family knew his grandfather was working on a book about the history of local barns, collecting some photos of farms in the area. Clair recalled his grandfather purchasing two old barn pictures at one of his son’s auctions for $65.
But, Raymond’s health deteriorated, and he died in 1997. Clair inherited the Brady Township farmhouse where he lives now, and pieces of his grandfather’s history book collection, which were then “stuck in a cabinet” for 15 years.
After his family was grown, Clair put together a scrapbook for himself on Kriner family farms, with hundreds of photos taken over the years.
Then, over a decade later, Clair pulled his grandfather’s notes –including pictures of other family farms, newspaper clippings, lists of old barns and more –out of that cabinet.
“I thought, he would want someone to complete this,” said Clair.
So, in 2012, he began driving around in his spare time, taking pictures and researching old and new barns and sheds in Clearfield and Jefferson counties.
“I realized that we were losing the barns, (about) two or three per year,” he said.
Clair soon developed a passion for the process, very much enjoying the time he spent with the farmers.
The series covers an average of 100 farms in each book, with each one taking about a year’s time.
Volume I, “The ABC’s of the Timber Framed Barn,” tells Raymond’s story, of how his father built the first barn when he was 5 years old. In this one, Clair says he looks at tools and how the barn was built, defining 99 different terms related to barn construction.
The fifth volume, “Historic and Highlighted Barns of Clearfield and Jefferson Counties,” was just released in 2021.
Thus far, most of the book sales have been through direct contact, as Clair says he enjoys promoting them himself.
The hope, he says, is that people will also develop a new appreciation for what may be viewed as “just another old barn.”
“The key that drives this is the preservation of our rich agricultural heritage in this area,” said Clair, noting that farms, and farmers, are disappearing as time goes on.
At one time, Clearfield and Jefferson counties had over 300 dairy farms, with at least 100 of them bottling their own milk. Now, there are 25 active dairy farms, Clair said.
Volume 4 is called “From Milk Cans to Plastic Jugs –A Tribute to the Dairy Farmer.”
Clair noted he is working on a supplement to this one, as he ran out of space to document all of these dairy farms.
Exceeding his hopes, Clair says over 100 farmers have purchased each book. Some have even waited for their barn to appear in one for an average of seven years.
They make great gifts during the holiday season, he noted, and are special keepsakes for farmers and family members.
Something that started out as a spare-time hobby has now become a part-time business for Clair, and one he thinks his grandfather would be proud of.
“We have come full circle,” he says.
The “Pennsylvania Barn Scrapbook” volumes are on display for reference/sale at historical societies in DuBois, Clearfield and Brookville, as well as Southside Pickers, Way Office Plus, DuBois Feeds and Wayland Farm Supply in DuBois.
A full listing of locations and more information can be found on the “Clair Kriner Self-publishing author” Facebook page.