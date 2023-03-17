DuBOIS — A DuBois man is facing charges after he allegedly attempted to solicit sexual acts from a woman for his friend.
David Mark Shilala, 56, is charged with promoting prostitution — encouraging prostitution, a felony in the third degree; promoting prostitution — procuring a prostitute, a misdemeanor in the second degree; and criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Jan. 26.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City Police responded to a report of an overdose on Dec. 30, 2022 on South Fourth Street. Shilala reported the overdose from what police later discovered was his cell phone.
On or about Jan. 6, a detective with the DuBois City Police Department conducted a search of the overdose victim’s cell phone and downloaded the contents.
A text message sent to the victim on Dec. 27, 2022 from Shilala’s phone number showed him inquiring about the victim engaging in a sexual act for money or drugs in return, according to the affidavit of probable cause, stating that his friend wanted to engage in these type of acts.
Police observed numerous alleged text messages from Shilala’s phone number communicating with the victim.
Police believe that probable cause exists to suspect that Shilala allegedly sent messages to the victim, which encouraged her to engage in the crime of prostitution, for the benefit of his friend, and that a communication facility was used in the commission of the crime, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Shilala’s bail was set at $50,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Friday, March 17 at Meholick’s office.