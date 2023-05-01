DuBOIS — Funds used to pay for criminally-charged DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio’s private legal fees — totaling more than $270,000 — came from the city’s general fund, not a “community fund,” as previously stated by Solicitor Toni Cherry, according to Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel.
“The ‘community fund’ was not used. There is no logical way that there was $274,409 in ‘community funds’ to pay that bill,” said Gabriel. “The ‘community fund’ — as it previously was with the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department — has been frozen,” said Gabriel.
“Any money received now from Waste Management will go into the general fund,” said Gabriel.
That change, she said, was just made after Chris Nasuti was appointed, on March 27, as acting city manager after Suplizio was placed on paid administrative leave from his role as city manager on March 23.
With the money now going into the general fund, Gabriel said, the council and the treasurer will be able to see the balance and where that money is being spent. Gabriel said council previously did not have visibility on transactions involving the “community fund.”
Nasuti confirmed that Gabriel’s statements are true.
In an article published in the April 29 issue of The Courier Express/Tri-County Weekend, Cherry said, prior to indictment, $270,000 in legal fees was paid by the city toward the defense of Suplizio, who was charged on March 20 by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office with allegedly committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions using public accounts associated with the city, the DuBois Area United Way and the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
In that story, Cherry said the money to pay the legal fees came from “what we have always called a ‘community fund’ from (donations) by Waste Management to be used as we see fit.”
According to a copy of a contract obtained by the Courier Express, Waste Management pays an “administrative fee” of $5,000 per month paid in quarterly payments of $15,000 to the city. Also referred to as a “donation,” these fees “can be used to benefit the residents of the City of DuBois through Community Days projects, City of DuBois Fire Departments, or other projects at the discretion of the City of DuBois,” a cover letter in the contract reads.
Though council approved the payment of a bill that included legal fees, in a 4-1 vote, at its March 27 meeting, Cherry said it was for legal charges incurred prior to Suplizio being charged on March 20 and after search warrants were executed on April 6, 2022, at the following locations: Suplizio’s residence, Suplizio’s office at the DuBois Area United Way and Suplizio’s office and his secretary’s office at the City of DuBois. Council members approving the paying of the bill included Diane Bernardo, James Aughenbaugh, Shane Dietz and Mayor Ed Walsh. Gabriel voted no. At their meetings, the council does not announce the cost of the bills or to what vendors.
On Monday, Gabriel said that there were a total of three checks approved by the council for Suplizio’s legal fees at a total cost of $274,409.85 to date: At the Feb. 27 meeting, $18,635 was approved; March 13 meeting, $243,999.85 was approved; and March 27, $11,775 was approved.
“I will be diligent in assuring that the residents of DuBois have accurate information,” said Gabriel.
Suplizio, 62, has been charged with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents. He is being represented by Michael Anthony Comber, Esq. of the law firm of Reisinger Comber & Miller, LLC, based in Pittsburgh, and William A. Shaw Jr., Esq., from Clearfield.