DuBOIS — In light of recent allegations, DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio has been put on paid administrative leave, effective immediately, pending a full investigation, DuBois Mayor Ed Walsh said Friday morning.
“Until (Thursday), the city was not fully informed of the allegations,” said Walsh, who is also president of DuBois City Council. Walsh said to their (council) knowledge, “there is no money missing. A forensic accountant will analyze all of the city’s accounts.”
City Engineer Chris Nasuti has been named interim manager.
Nasuti has a civil engineering degree from Penn State University, a master’s degree of leadership in business ethics and municipal government from Duquesne University. He has been employed with the city for the last 12 years.
The city council held an executive session Thursday evening. Officially, the vote on Suplizio’s employment status can’t be made until the council’s meeting Monday at the DuBois City Council Chambers at 6 p.m.
“In light of all of us receiving the documents (Thursday), we feel it was privy to just make it effective immediately and we will vote officially on Monday evening,” said Walsh.
Suplizio has been the city manager for the last 13-plus years, said Walsh. Prior to that, he served as the DuBois mayor.
Suplizio is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the City of DuBois, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office.
Suplizio is charged with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents.
Suplizio, who also served as the executive director of the DuBois Area United Way, waived his preliminary hearing Monday, with unsecured bail set at $100,000. His formal arraignment is scheduled for April 12 in the Clearfield County Annex Courtroom.
According to a press release from the Attorney General’s office, Suplizio, 62, of DuBois, “allegedly committed $620,815 in fraudulent transactions, using funds from city bank accounts and the DuBois Area United Way account to pay his personal credit card bills, make political donations and gamble. The majority of the funds came from accounts for Community Days, an annual summer event presented by the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department, for which Suplizio and his secretary were the sole signatories.”
“A Grand Jury investigation found that, in addition to the fraud, Suplizio used his position as city manager to enter into contracts with businesses for which he received personal benefits. From 2014-2021, Suplizio also provided false information on his tax returns, paying for numerous charges with public money and claiming those charges as unreimbursed expenses on his taxes,” according to the press release.
The Clearfield County Commissioners released the following statement regarding Friday’s announcement of Suplizio being put on leave:
“Clearfield County is monitoring recent events in the City of DuBois. While we agree with the principle of ‘innocent until proven guilty,’ the fact that the allegations involve misuse of city finances concerns us. As such, we support council’s decision to put Mr. Suplizio on administrative leave. We will be postponing any decisions on grant funding for the City of DuBois until we have further clarification regarding supervision and reconciliation of city funds and accounts.”