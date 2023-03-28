DuBOIS — Before a large audience, DuBois City Council on Monday formally placed city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio on paid administrative leave following last week’s allegations of the longtime manager committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel made the motion, with Councilman James Aughenbaugh seconding the motion that was unanimously passed by the council in a 5-0 vote. Other members of the council include Diane Bernardo and Shane Dietz, along with Mayor Ed Walsh.
Council held an executive session for a personnel issue following a work session on March 23. On March 24, Walsh announced that Suplizio was put on administrative leave, effective immediately, pending a full investigation.
Also on Monday, council unanimously rescinded its March 13 vote to extend Suplizio’s contract and to reconsider it after all legal proceedings are complete. Suplizio’s current contract is made up of three separate contracts, due to expire on March 8, 2025, according to the March 13 meeting minutes. His contracts include: Manager of the water department, city manager and manager of the sewer department. The city manager’s current contract would expire eight-months short of the DuBois-Sandy Township consolidation taking effect. It was previously proposed that the council extend his current contract to Dec. 31, 2025, coinciding with the consolidation.
City Engineer Chris Nasuti was also unanimously approved as the interim manager. Nasuti has a civil engineering degree from Penn State University, a master’s degree of leadership in business ethics and municipal government from Duquesne University. He has been employed with the city for the last 12 years.
Suplizio, 62, is charged with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents. Following his preliminary last week, he was released on $100,000 unsecured bail. His formal arraignment is scheduled for April 12 in the Clearfield County Annex Courtroom. Suplizio is being represented by private counsel, Michael Anthony Comber, Esq., from Pittsburgh, and William A. Shaw Jr., Esq., from Clearfield.