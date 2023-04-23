DuBOIS — DuBois City Council held a work session last Thursday afternoon to set the agenda for their regular meeting to be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
“If anybody has any questions, comments, additions, changes, if you could have them to us, council and public, by noon on Friday, we’ll make those changes to the agenda and then get them posted,” said Acting Manager Chris Nasuti.
One of the matters expected to be on Monday’s agenda is an update on the forensic financial analysis, said Nasuti. He noted that the Requests for Proposals were due Friday and they had received two as of Thursday.
The city started the process of a full forensic audit of city accounts as a result of the recent allegations against city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
On March 20, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office charged Suplizio with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents. He is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
Suplizio, 62, has been placed on paid administrative leave from his role as city manager.
Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel asked if the city has to discuss this with Sandy Township since consolidation grant money is being used to help pay for the audit.
Nasuti said the city will have discussions with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. He said there is a matrix to analyze the proposals and the DCED will have their input.