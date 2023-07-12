DuBOIS — DuBois City Council approved hiring Sharkey Piccirillo & Keen of DuBois for the 2022 audit at a cost of $36,550.
Those voting in favor of hiring the auditing firm included Mayor Ed Walsh and Councilmen James Aughenbaugh (via telephone), Pat Reasinger and Shane Dietz. Councilwoman Diane Bernardo was excused from the meeting.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, resident Elliot Gelfand asked if Sharkey Piccirillo & Keen is the same auditing firm that the city has used in the past and was that the only firm that bid on it.
Interim Manager Chris Nasuti said that was the only accounting firm that bid on the city’s proposal.
Gelfand asked if the cost is in line with what it has been in previous years.
Nasuti said he believes the cost was a slight increase as it was around $32,000 or $34,000 previously.
Nasuti also provided an update on the forensic audit currently underway and said it is progressing well.
“All of the information has been turned over to the auditors as of June 30,” said Nasuti. “They’re going to review all that information and then they’ll get back to us for phase two when they come visit us and go through our files and do the interviews.”
The city started the process of a full forensic audit of city accounts as a result of the recent allegations against city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
On March 20, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office charged Suplizio with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents. He is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
Suplizio has been placed on paid administrative leave from his role as city manager.
The city has also successfully implemented a new purchasing order program to better keep track of spending through a three-approval process, said Nasuti.
Nasuti also gave an update on the city’s total operating cash.
“We get these updates monthly,” he said. “This came up recently because of the budget we put out there showing we had a $26,000 surplus. Our total operating cash as of June 30 in the general fund is $425,466; water fund, $123,726; sewer fund, $34,250; liquid fuels, $696,515; CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) was down to $25. The program will be restarted here shortly. PennVEST, $11,084; sewer escrow, $12,254; buyer insurance, $1,249; health insurance, $112,824; and sewer tap fees, $56,750. Our total operating cash is $1,474,146.”
Nasuti said the city also has designated and capital funds in the amount of $3,042,743.
“We are well prepared to pay our bills, operate the general fund, water fund, sewer fund, all our projects and we still have reserve for our capital projects in the future,” said Nasuti. “I just wanted to let everybody know we’re still in very good financial situation here at the City of DuBois.”