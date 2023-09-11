DuBOIS — During the public comment portion at the recent DuBois City Council meeting, resident Kristen Vida asked the council about personnel changes when there is a retirement or resignation and if the city will work with Sandy Township since the two municipalities will be consolidating.
“Maybe we could subcontract some of that or share responsibility ... somehow bring the two together,” said Vida.
Mayor Ed Walsh said that was the original plan and then Sandy Township filed a complaint to pause the consolidation process as a result of charges filed on March 20 against city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, who is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions using public accounts.
“That kind of got stalled and then all these other things happened,” said Walsh.
Walsh noted the city will need to replace Administrative Secretary Bobbie Shaffer, whose resignation will be accepted at Monday’s council meeting.
“We need to replace the manager eventually,” said Walsh. “So it’s not that we’re not willing to work with them (township), but they stalled the whole process by that injunction. So we have to move forward.”
Interim Manager Chris Nasuti said he still meets weekly with township Manager Shawn Arbaugh and he will have knowledge of who the city hires.
“We have sat in on their interviews for their finance person and Shawn will have the opportunity when we’re hiring someone to replace Bobbie,” said Nasuti. “We’re obviously stalled like Ed said, but we’re not working separately. We’re working together.”
Walsh said with regard to the consolidation agreement with the township, the city cannot hire anybody new but can fill existing positions.
“You just made a statement, Eddie, you said we will need to replace the city manager...,” said Vida.
“Eventually, I said eventually,” said Walsh.
Vida asked Walsh what he meant by that.
“Right now, Herm is still the city manager. He’s on administrative leave,” said Walsh.
Walsh noted that although Nasuti has withdrawn his name from consideration for the full-time city manager, he has not resigned from his position as the interim city manager.
“Chris (Nasuti) will be the acting manager, I can say until Jan. 1 anyhow, while I’m here, unless the decision is made to fire Mr. Suplizio and actively hire a new manager,” said Walsh.
Due to an emergency injunction granted by Clearfield County President Judge Fredric Ammerman on Aug. 25, the council was ordered that no payments, pension distributions, or payouts be made to Suplizio, and no agreements can be formed between the city and Suplizio.
On Aug. 30, a hearing on the injunction was held before Ammerman in Clearfield County Court and it will be completed at a later date. The temporary injunction is still in effect. Walsh said that no date has yet been set to continue that hearing.
Resident Kathleen Clement said she was surprised that the city manager position was only advertised in the Courier Express and not a “wider net.”
Walsh said he can’t answer that question.
“But in where it says what your duties are, you are to cast a wide net when you’re advertising,” said Clement.
Walsh said the city has received several applications from all over the state.
The Courier Express filed a right-to-know request for city manager applicant names last Wednesday and is awaiting a response.
CDBG hearing
The council will hold its second public hearing on the 2023 Community Development Block Grant program at 5:45 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
Council meeting
The council meeting will follow the CDBG hearing at 6 p.m. Monday. Some of the items on the agenda will include the following:
- Watershed forest management, Ken Kane, Generations Forestry
- Planning commission recommendations: Skill games; rental properties; and junk yards
- Comcast agreement
- Non-uniform pension
- Dedication of waterline on Chestnut Avenue from 14th Street to Oklahoma Cemetery Road