Drug Forfeiture Account used to purchase police equipment

Pictured from left are DuBois City Police Cpl. Matthew Robertson, DuBois City Police Chief Blaine Clark, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, and DuBois City Police Assistant Chief Dustin Roy.

 Submitted

DUBOIS — District Attorney Ryan Sayers announced Monday that the Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office funded the purchase of a ventilation hood and system to be housed at the City of DuBois Police Department.

The cost of this equipment was $10,595 and paid for entirely through the District Attorney’s Drug Forfeiture Account.

