Drug Forfeiture Account used to purchase police equipment

DUBOIS — District Attorney Ryan Sayers announced Monday that the Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office funded the purchase of a ventilation hood and system to be housed at the City of DuBois Police Department.
The cost of this equipment was $10,595 and paid for entirely through the District Attorney’s Drug Forfeiture Account.
The ventilation hood and system will provide law enforcement officers with a safe way to test suspected drugs without the concern of coming in physical contact or inhaling fumes from these substances. Due to the abundance of fentanyl and other fentanyl laced drugs in our area, coming in contact with this very lethal drug puts the health of officers at risk on a daily basis as they investigate drug dealers and drug-related crimes.
“Equipment like this system in DuBois and the TruNarc in Lawrence Township are invaluable tools to help keep our law enforcement officers safe as they investigate the ever-increasing amount of drug related crimes in our County,” said Sayers. “It is important that we use this money forfeited from drug dealers and related drug crimes to purchase equipment and provide programming for our law enforcement officers and community-at-large.”
“It is important that we put this drug money to good use and I would like to thank District Attorney Sayers for funding the purchase of this equipment and helping to protect the officers here in the City of DuBois and Clearfield County,” said Chief Blaine Clark. “And I would like to specially thank Cpl. Robertson for spearheading this project to find and purchase this equipment.”
Pennsylvania law provides that property and money used or intended to be used in violation of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device, and Cosmetic Act is subject to forfeiture. Property and money forfeited by Court Order is transferred to the custody of the District Attorney to be used for the enforcement or prevention of violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device, and Cosmetic Act, to assist community-based drug and crime fighting programs, to provide relevant training to officers, and to purchase equipment for law enforcement.