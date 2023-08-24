HARRISBURG –The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced today after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that drought watch has been lifted for 47 counties and remains in effect for 20 counties.
Adams, Berks, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Clarion, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Perry, Venango and York counties remain on drought watch.
The watch has been lifted for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Bradford, Butler, Cambria, Carbon, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Crawford, Delaware, Elk, Erie, Forest, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lackawanna, Lawrence, Luzerne, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Pike, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland and Wyoming counties.
Residents on drought watch are asked to reduce their individual water use by 5 to 10 percent, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.
To determine drought conditions, DEP assesses information from public water suppliers and data on four indicators: precipitation, surface water flow, groundwater level, and soil moisture.
The DEP drought coordinator monitors the indicators in close partnership with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), which maintains gauges in streams and wells in many locations across Pennsylvania.
There are normal ranges for all four indicators. DEP makes drought status recommendations after assessing departures from these ranges for all indicators for periods of three to12 months.
DEP shares these data and its recommendations with the state and federal agencies and other organizations that make up the Commonwealth Drought Task Force. Declarations are determined by DEP, with the concurrence of the task force.
There are many ways to conserve water at home, including:
Running the dishwasher and washing machine less often, and only with full loads.
Shortening the time you let the water run to warm up before showering, and take shorter showers. The shower and toilet are the two biggest indoor water guzzlers.
Checking for and repairing household leaks. For example, a leaking toilet can waste up to 200 gallons of water daily.
Installing low-flow plumbing fixtures and aerators on faucets.
Replacing older appliances with high-efficiency, front-loading models that use about 30 percent less water and 40-50 percent less energy.