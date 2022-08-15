HOUTZDALE — This year’s annual Dozynki Polish Harvest Festival helps celebrate a milestone for Saint Barbara’s Parish, Polish National Catholic Church in Houtzdale.
The Dozynki Festival, which falls on the parish’s 50th anniversary, is set for Sunday, Aug. 21, from noon to 6 p.m., according to Crissy Lidgett.
There will be homemade Polish food, including pierogis, haluski, halupki and kielbasa sandwiches. The group sells over 30,000 pierogis during the course of a year. At the festival, it sells about 5,500 in a single day.
There will also be hotdogs and hamburgers available. Lidgett said there will be 15 vendors, a DJ, basket raffle, games of chance and adult beverages.
Local Little League players will come together and play against their guardians on the softball field.
This year, there will be Polish items, such as t-shirts, aprons, car magnets and refrigerator magnets, for sale.
The parish will continue celebrating its anniversary with two events in October, according to a press release. On Saturday, Oct. 15, there will be a Mass of Thanksgiving with PNCC Prime Bishop Anthony Mikovsky, Bishop John Mack and other clergy, followed by an anniversary program and dinner in the Bishop Peplowski Parish Hall. There will also be a homecoming gathering in the parish hall after Mass on Sunday, Oct. 16.
Lidgett expressed excitement for the parish’s anniversary. She described the community, which has many Polish descendants, as strong and hardworking.
“I always joke how stubborn Polish people can be, but it is true,” Lidgett stated. “When we put our minds to something we work hard to accomplish it. This is just the mentality of our people at St. Barbara’s… Our members are strong in all areas—mentally, physically and, by far the most, faithfully!”