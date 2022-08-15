St. Barbara's PNCC

Parishioners at St. Barbara’s PNCC make haluski for the upcoming Dozynki Polish Harvest Festival. This year marks the parish’s 50th anniversary. Some parishioners include daughters, sons and grandchildren of the original founders.

 Submitted

HOUTZDALE — This year’s annual Dozynki Polish Harvest Festival helps celebrate a milestone for Saint Barbara’s Parish, Polish National Catholic Church in Houtzdale.

The Dozynki Festival, which falls on the parish’s 50th anniversary, is set for Sunday, Aug. 21, from noon to 6 p.m., according to Crissy Lidgett.

