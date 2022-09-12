DuBOIS – The annual Downtown DuBois Grapes and Hops Tour is back 5-8 p.m. this Saturday in downtown DuBois organized by Downtown DuBois Inc., or DDI, the volunteer revitalization group.
Participants can go business to business to sample local wines, brews and distilled spirits, while enjoying snacks along the way.
“We appreciate our major sponsors helping us make this possible,” Linda Crandall, president of DDI, said. They include Kurt Johnson Auto Sales & Service, Main Street Eye Care, Coldwell Banker/Developac’s Carol Foltz and Kristine Foltz, Connect FM, Danone North America, and Gant Daily.
In addition to the 12 alcohol sample spots, there are party areas providing food and music. The Brady Street Collective on South Brady Street, a new event venue downtown, will be a selfie station for the walk.
Also new this year is a VIP area open at 4 p.m. A limited number of separate tickets for this area will be sold for early guests to enjoy a charcuterie sampler, desserts, drinks and swag/gift bags thanks to Sarah Zwick –State Farm, CJ Zwick –Zwick Law, Brian Leech –Hoffer Realty and Lisa Gabler –Farmers Insurance.
Regular tickets are available for $35 on Eventbrite or at Merle Norman Boutique, South Brady Street, DuBois. VIP tickets are only $50 and a limited number are available at Merle Norman Boutique. Regular tickets can also be purchased on the day of the event at the check-in area inside 2 E. Long Ave. at the Event Center in the same area as Aegis Coffee Roasters. Registration starts at 4:30PM for regular ticket holders.
All participants will receive a map to pick and choose where to go, and a wine glass souvenir. For more information, call Merle Norman Boutique at 814-375-0559.