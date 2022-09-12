Grapes and Hops

In this file photo, participants in the Grapes and Hops Tour line up outside of Merle Norman Boutique for a tasting inside the store.

 File

DuBOIS – The annual Downtown DuBois Grapes and Hops Tour is back 5-8 p.m. this Saturday in downtown DuBois organized by Downtown DuBois Inc., or DDI, the volunteer revitalization group.

Participants can go business to business to sample local wines, brews and distilled spirits, while enjoying snacks along the way.

