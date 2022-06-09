Dan Dowling, president and CEO of the DuBois YMCA, is also now serving as the acting CEO of the Clearfield YMCA until a new CEO can be found.
Former CEO of the Clearfield YMCA Don Herres retired at the end of May and in a telephone interview, Dowling confirmed that the is working as the acting CEO until Herres’ replacement can be found.
He said the Clearfield YMCA has a search committee that is actively working with the Pennsylvania Alliance YMCAs to find a new CEO.
“They are doing their due diligence to find the right person for the job,” Dowling said.
Dowling said they have a six month agreement for him to serve as acting CEO in Clearfield, which would end if a new CEO is hired before the six months expires.
Dowling said as acting CEO of the Clearfield YMCA and the CEO/president of the DuBois YMCA, he spends time in both locations on an as-needed basis, and said he is in Clearfield several days a week.
He said both YMCAs have excellent people in their organizations and members should see no interruptions in service during this time.
And Dowling said several years ago he performed a similar role with the Brookville YMCA when it was searching for a new CEO.