PHILIPSBURG — Residents can put their energy and aim to a good cause next Friday, purchasing tickets in efforts to dunk Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder.
Money raised will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Penn State Children’s Hospital Hershey. The dunk tank is part of a fundraising effort by Timberland Federal Credit Union, located by the intersection of North Front and West Pine streets.
Dogs for a Cause began a few years ago, according to Compliance and Communications Officer Jay Edmiston. It is part of a larger fundraising initiative run by Vizo Financial Corporate Credit Union, which holds a hot dog eating contest that Timberland participates in, benefiting CMN Hospitals at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey.
Dogs for a Cause started with Timberland selling hotdogs at their branches. All money from the event goes to the cause. The event evolved to include raffles, auctions and, in the case of Philipsburg, a dunk tank.
“We’re just making it go bigger and better,” Edmiston said. “Just trying to raise as much as we can and involve the whole community.”
The dunk tank was originally for Pleasant Gap, but weather prevented its use. The credit for the tank was used to bring it to Philipsburg. Ryder unknowingly volunteered to be dunked, saying if the tank was there, he would participate.
For each branch location, there is an incentive to raise the most funds. Each of the locations competes for the fundraising championship belt. Local businesses that support the initiative will get to display the belt in their store after the win, Edmiston stated.
According to Timberland Facebook posts, DuBois raised $4,252; Clearfield, $2,651; and Pleasant Gap, $2,200. Philipsburg is the last site to hold the event this year. To win, Philipsburg needs to exceed DuBois’ number.
Previously, Pleasant Gap beat Philipsburg by a small margin. “We’re on this mission to beat all of the areas,” said Faith Maguire, who is on Timberland’s board. “It became a big competition. We’ve got a pretty big number to beat.”
To dunk Ryder, people can pre-purchase tickets for $3 for three shots. Tickets on the day of will cost $5. The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 17. It is by the intersection of West Pine and North Front streets.
Maguire stated she’s hopeful Ryder’s participation will help get people out for the good cause. “We can’t even imagine how much money we’re going to make because of Tim,” she jokingly said. “Now’s the time. They’ll be lined up for a block.”