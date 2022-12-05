MORRISDALE — Not much is changing for West Branch Area School District Board of School Directors in terms of leadership.
At its reorganization meeting, the board unanimously selected its president and vice president. Chad Diviney will remain president, and Christina Brown will stay vice president.
Before moving on to nominating a Central Intermediate Unit 10 representative, Superintendent Michelle Dutrow addressed the board.
“I’ve had several inquiries from board members about how they handle being nominated if they feel that either due to family or work commitments they’re unable to commit to whatever they’re being nominated for,” she said. “I’m just taking this moment to let you know that it is fine for you to decline the nomination for these next few positions.”
Current representative Jessica Maines was nominated to serve as CIU No. 10 representative. However, she declined due to work-related reasons. Melvin Smeal was appointed the representative.
Jeremiah Dobo will continue serving as the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center representative, with Norman Parks Jr. as alternate. Diviney remains the Pennsylvania School Boards Association liaison.
There was some discussion over the meeting schedule. The board had to decide between two scheduling options.
“In the months that we are unable to meet on the fourth Monday, a past practice has been to bump up one the week prior and keep it on Monday,” Dutrow said. “By doing so, we step on the Moshannon Valley regularly scheduled board of directors meeting.”
Solicitor David Consiglio also represents the other school district.
“More times than not, we forgo having a solicitor four or five times a school year,” Dutrow said. “I was comfortable with that as a veteran superintendent.”
However, in January, Mark Mitchell will be the district’s new leader. The board selected an option allowing the solicitor to be present by moving meetings that cannot be held on the fourth Monday to the prior Tuesday.
The meeting dates are Jan. 23, Feb. 27, March 27, April 24, May 16, June 20, July 24, Aug. 15, Sept. 25, Oct. 23, Nov. 21, and Dec. 7 .
The board also appointed Consiglio to continue as solicitor. He thanked the board. “I very much appreciate it,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working with Mark.”