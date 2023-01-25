HOUTZDALE — District Magisterial Judge James B. Glass has released his fifth annual report to inform the public of the activities of his Houtzdale office.
In 2022, there were a total of 1,707 offenses filed with gross receipts of $182,495.59. Total offenses do not include the 47 miscellaneous dockets or 92 video arraignments. Traffic citations were the highest number of offenses with 967 cases.
Of the gross receipts collected last year, the following disbursements were made: the state Department of Revenue, $135,586.90; Clearfield County, $26,060.51; and municipalities, $7,124.08. Restitution to businesses and private individuals was $1,772.70.
Server fees for constable services were $6,697.02.
The 27 municipalities served received the following, boroughs: Brisbin, $268.86; Burnside, $61.02; Coalport, $154.88; Grampian, $884.75; Houtzdale, $221.24; Irvona, $156.81; Mahaffey, $1.64; Ramey, $175.90; Wallaceton, $145.56; and Westover, $14.58.
Townships, Beccaria, $213.05; Bell, $20.55; Bigler, $1,076.14; Boggs, $235.26; Burnside, $366.54; Chest, 107.81; Gulich, $171.72; Knox, $14; Penn, $822. 57; and Woodward, $2,011.20.
Due to violations of the School Compulsory Attendance Act and use of tobacco in schools prohibited, Moshannon Valley School District received $35.
Judge Glass stated this money only includes fines for violations of summary offenses and local ordinances that took place within each municipality. If a municipality has a local police department, it includes one-half of the traffic fines. Traffic violations made by the state police are sent to the state Department of Revenue and then partially refunded to the property municipality once a year.
It should be noted, district justices and their staff are paid a set salary, either from the county of Clearfield or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and do not receive any money paid to the court.
The record are subject to auditing by Clearfield County, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the aforementioned political subdivisions. All trials and hearings are open to the public and records are available for public inspections.