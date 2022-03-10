WALLACETON — A representative from the state Department of Community and Economic Development explained the process of a potential merger being considered between Wallaceton Borough and Bradford or Boggs township.
Including elected officials from Wallaceton Borough and Boggs Township, there were about 15 people present. While it is not in debt, the borough is struggling financially. Northwest Local Government Policy Specialist Terri Cunkle noted financial difficulties are a common problem for small boroughs.
“It’s statewide. It’s just not anything uncommon. The good thing for you guys is, as far as your residents are concerned, you guys aren’t in really bad shape,” Cunkle said. “You have no debt, but you’re just making your bills.”
Cunkle explained the merger process, which starts with deciding which township would be the best fit. Previously, the borough voted to go merge with Bradford Township because the two municipalities have had a working relationship in the past.
“They do provide services for us already,” said Secretary Nicole Ennis after the meeting. “They help us no matter what we need. We needed salt one year, and they were not hesitant” to assist.
The borough is now waiting and gathering feedback from the public before moving forward. The township would also need to vote on the matter before the process could move forward.
“Right now we’re going to just sit on everything,” said Ennis following the meeting. “Make sure the public is all on board, because if not, then we’re out for five years. By then we could be bankrupt and nobody might want to take (the borough).”
A merger with either township under consideration would led to local taxes going from 22 mills to 8.5 mills. County taxes would remain a separate matter. The school district would not change for residents, Cunkle noted.
The township and borough would need to come to an agreement. This agreement would involve details, such as assets and assumption of existing liabilities, Cunkle stated. The borough doesn’t have ancillary departments like a water or police department, which simplifies the process.
Details about personnel, which council stated would include one worker, would be discussed in the initial agreement.
During the meeting, there was discussion of PENNVEST loans affiliated with the Wallaceton-Boggs Municipal Authority.
“If Wallaceton goes with Bradford, who incurs the debt on the behalf of Wallaceton Borough?” asked Boggs Township Supervisor Russell “Butch” Jackson.
Once a letter of intent is received from both municipalities, the state department would provide a study that would look at how refinancing would work, Cunkle stated. The debt totals about $600,000, which for a municipal authority is relatively small, according to officials.
The study, which would take about three to four months to complete, cannot occur before letters of intent are received from the merging municipalities.
Another item for discussion was ordinances and enforcement. Code enforcement is done through a non-profit government organization that no longer employs a code enforcement officer and can thus no longer respond to residential complaints, according to officials. In the case of a merger, ordinances from the township would be applied and enforceable in the borough.
A merger would ultimately be up to residents. The referendum wouldn’t make this year’s ballot, but could be voted on as soon as next spring, Cunkle said. If neither township or borough voters opposed the merge, it would move forward and could take up to four years, according to Cunkle.
If one municipality’s voters oppose the merger, it would not occur and could not be put back on the ballot for five years, Cunkle noted. The borough, however, may have financial issues down the line. If the borough was in financial distress, the process would differ.
The next steps are to hold public meetings and look further into both townships. Councilman Denny Cole expressed council should investigate how the borough roads would be cared for. He noted many roads require attention, such as paving.
While expecting a commitment from a township regarding specific road care would be unreasonable, the borough could determine more about how each township functions. The township may be better equipped to care for the roads.
“We also have to be honest as we sit here now,” said Councilwoman Sherry Knepp. “We, as Wallaceton Borough, do not have the money to pave one inch of road.”
If the borough needed assistance after the letters of intent are submitted, it could come to a shared services agreement with the township. At this point, it would benefit the township to prevent the borough from incurring debt, Cunkle noted.
Although Bradford Township officials were not present, which council noted was due to supervisors planning to speak at a meeting down the line, Boggs Township representatives expressed the merger is ultimately to help the residents.
“Both townships kind of came or had the discussions with Wallaceton are willing to work with Wallaceton because we want to help,” said Boggs Township Supervisor Joe Lonjin. “I know that Boggs Township wants to help. I would say without a doubt that Bradford Township wants to help. Regardless of the situation, services will likely improve for the people of Wallaceton.”