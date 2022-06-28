CURWENSVILLE — A race that has been benefiting the Curwensville community is observing its 30th year.
Organizers said proceeds from the Curwensville Susquehanna Classic has been poured into various projects that help improve the quality of living in Curwensville.
Those interested in participating can still take advantage of early registration for the Curwensville Susquehanna Classic races to be held Saturday, July 16 during the final day of 2022 Curwensville Days.
Last-minute registration is held on race day from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Irvin Park, Curwensville. Buses will board from the park at 8:30 a.m. to transport competitors to the starting lines. Races start at 9 a.m. at several points on state Route 969. Each contest concludes at Irvin Park.
The entry fee is $20 if the application is postmarked by Saturday, July 2. The fee increases to $25 if received July 3 through race day.
The annual competition has three divisions — a 10K run, a 5K run and a 5K walk.
“That 10K — that’s what makes us unique. Although there are a lot of 5Ks, very few races have that longer race component,” said co-race Coordinator Frank Eisenhower of Curwensville Lions Club.
Divisions for runs and the walk are age 14 and younger, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and older. Results are tabulated by Runner’s High.
Trophies are awarded to the fastest overall participants in the 5K and 10K. Medals are presented to the first and second place male and female finishers in each age group.
Information and applications can be obtained by emailing Eisenhower at sharonike@verizon.net or by calling 814-236-3455 or co-director Lois Richards of the Curwensville Woman’s Club, lrichards208@outlook.com or 814-236-3422. Applications are also available on Richards’ Facebook page.
Eisenhower said the competition was originally organized by a group of teachers from Curwensville Area High School. They coordinated the race for several years then the Curwensville Lions Club picked up the sponsorship.
About 15 years ago, the club invited the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club to join it in sponsorship to provide additional manpower needed for race day.
The two organizations share the proceeds generated from registration fees. Richards said the CWC uses those funds to help support the Curwensville Public Library, the Curwensville Community Center and to help pay for a scholarship presented annually to a Curwensville Area High School senior.
Funds also donated to the Curwensville Food Pantry, Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. and Ambulance Service, Curwensville’s holiday lighting fund and other causes.
“If there is a need in the community, Curwensville Woman’s Club tries to help out,” Richards said.
Eisenhower said Curwensville Lions Club uses a similar approach with race proceeds.
“Everything goes back to the community,” he said.
Eisenhower said the race is supported through generous donations made by local businesses. “This year we have the most sponsors we’ve ever had,” he explained.
The race, which began sponsorship by the Curwensville Lions Club in 1991, is observing its 30th year. It was not held in 2020 because of COVID-19.