Voters across Clearfield County turned out to their local polling stations yesterday, as a relatively standard election day unfolded across the area.
“To be honest, it was a pretty standard day over here,” Director of Elections Dawn Graham said. “Nothing really out of the ordinary — it was a standard, successful election day.
“Aside from the race in Dubois, there hasn’t really been any close races, nothing too hectic,” Graham continued.
Graham also was also happy to report that the mail-in ballots received all had been counted already as well.
“We’ve been pretty on-top-of things this year,” Graham said. “Sometimes you know, something weird happens and we can’t have it all our way, but this year has been pretty quiet.”
The difference in this year’s election though was that the election board was comprised of different members.
In years past, the election board has been made up of the three Clearfield County Commissioners. But since this is an election year for the commissioners, they could not be on the board.
This year, the three board members are Sue Lemmo, Cathie Hughes and Izen Lingenfelter.
Assistant Director of Elections Sue Puyonk was on hand as well to receive the results turned in by the local precincts as they rolled in.
The first of the precincts to arrive and turn in its results was the Clearfield Borough’s Third Ward, for the second year in a row. They reported at 8:30 p.m.
After Clearfield Borough’s Third Ward, the second precinct to turn their results in was the Lawrence Goldenrod precinct at 8:39 p.m., followed up by Morris Township’s second precinct at 8:42 p.m.
Election results were not immediately available at Progress press time, and will be published in Thursday’s edition. Results will published as they become available on The Progress website at www.theprogressnews.com.