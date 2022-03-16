BOGGS TOWNSHIP — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is providing advanced notice to area drivers regarding rehabilitation work on the Dimeling Bridge on Route 2024 (Old Erie Pike).
PennDOT expects work to begin as early as April 11. The bridge spans Clearfield Creek, near the village of Dimeling in Boggs Township. The 244-foot bridge carries an average of more than 650 vehicles each day.
As work begins, Old Erie Pike will be closed at the bridge and a detour will be in place. The detour will make use of Route 153 (Crooked Sewer Road) and Route 2023 (Glen Richey Highway). The detour will be in place throughout the project, which is expected to finish by mid-August.
Work activity will include hydro-demolition of the concrete bridge deck, concrete repairs, latex surfacing, strip seal replacement, concrete beam end repairs, paving, guiderail, and miscellaneous items.
Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer, PA is the contractor for this $944,000 job. All work is weather and schedule dependent.