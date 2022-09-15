DIANE HENNIE

DIANE HENNIE
O’SHANTER –Diane Hennie, 76, of O’Shanter, passed away Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022 at Penn Highlands Hospital, DuBois.
Born Sept. 13, 1946 in San Francisco, Calif., she was the daughter of Robert and Marie (Haagen) Neville. She had been employed as a nurse.
She was a Cleveland Indians fan, was an Oakland Raiders fan, loved NASCAR, was a lover of animals, and had traveled extensively.
Surviving is her partner Ronald Daub; her son, Michael Linville and wife Renee of Piedmont, Okla.; six grandchildren, David, Kayla, Dylan, Samantha, Liam, and Chase; and two great-grandchildren, Anakin and Silas.
Also surviving is a son-in-law Randy Thompson and wife Jennifer of London, Ohio; and two brothers-in-law Barry and Robert Daub of Curwensville; her best friend, Sharon Tenny of Mansfield, Ohio and also friends, John and Connie Hess.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughters, Molly and Shawnna.
There will be no public visitation and interment will be in the Santa Barbara, Calif.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to either the Orphans of the Storm, 412 Hill St., Curwensville, PA 16833 or the Clearfield County S.P.C.A., 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
