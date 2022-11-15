PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township heard a presentation from individuals planning to bring an approximately 239 megawatt solar energy project to the Black Moshannon area.
Mark Moore, of Prospect14, said the project is a venture by Prospect14, Ampliform and Black Moshannon OZ LLC. The project will be located off Coaldale Road, Rush Township, and involves three property owners.
The ballpark 1,500 acres is zoned rural resource. Many details presented at the Rush Township supervisors’ meeting may change, Moore noted.
“A lot of this will change depending on our surveys. We’ve completed the wetland studies, but we still do have a lot of survey data to crunch and figure out,” he said. “Our plan is to do the least impactful, least amount of grading, least land disturbance.”
All-terrain vehicle operators who utilize the area will not be impacted by the project. “From the parking, there is (an) old railroad easement that goes through there, so we’re not going to impact the recreation and so on in the area,” Moore said.
The project is a good fit for the area, which has been heavy hit from acid mine drainage. Rush Township Solicitor David Mason stated he was involved in litigation regarding the land many years ago. He described it back then as “lunar in nature.”
Moore pointed out the minimal impact of solar farms. “With the solar farm, the good thing is there’s no sewer, there’s no water, there’s no stress on public utilities,” he said.
The parties hope to start the project in early 2025. “There is a lot of planning still yet to come,” Moore said.
An element of the planning depends on the township’s adoption of a solar ordinance being workshopped. According to Township Engineer and Zoning Officer Michelle Merrow, the ordinance is relatively standard.
“It’s very simple,” she said. “It’s setbacks, it’s screening, it’s glare for the airport, and the most important component in my mind is a bonding agreement. Come 30 years from now when none of us are sitting here, if that facility is decommissioned, it won’t sit there forever being an eyesore.”
Zoning also would need to be addressed. Individuals noted zoning is an important first step. The project started so early since obtaining the necessary materials and getting everything in order can be a time consuming process. Moore noted the project is attempting to go with as many American made materials.
Merrow noted the planning commission met and received a similar presentation about the solar project. “They had many questions, wanted some time to digest this information,” Merrow said. “They plan to discuss this at their December meeting as well. But today, this is a sketch plan level submission, and there has been no formal zoning change petition submitted to the township as of yet.”