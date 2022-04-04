Additional details have been released in the case of a Curwensville woman who allegedly recorded a private meeting with a school staff member and broadcasted it live on social media without consent.
April J. Holley, 39, of Curwensville, was charged by Lawrence Township Police on March 31 with intercept communications and disclose intercepted communications, both felonies of the third degree.
According to the criminal complaint filed at District Judge Michael Morris’ office, police were contacted by Tiffany Cover, principal at Clearfield County Career and Technology Center regarding a private meeting that Cover had with Holley on the prior day.
The complaint states that police met with Cover and CCCTC Executive Director Fred Redden who informed them that Cover was requested at 11 a.m. to have a private meeting in reference to a student there, who is Holley’s child.
During the meeting, Cover said her cell phone kept providing her with notifications in reference to phone calls, which she ignored because she in a meeting with Holley.
Once the meeting was over and Holley left the premises, Cover was contacted by Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School Principal Matt Kephart, who was informed by a Curwensville teacher that she had viewed and heard the meeting on a student’s cell phone. Kephart informed Cover that her meeting with Holley was being “live streamed” via Facebook Live and ultimately posted on Holley’s Facebook account. Kephart had been trying to reach Cover to tell her she was being recorded without consent.
Cover told police she was never informed that she was being recorded and felt that it was inappropriate to do so, as the conversation contained information on juvenile students involved in incidents at the school. Cover said she never saw the cell phone and did not know she was being recorded by Holley. She also told police that she felt she was being “baited” as it appeared that Holley was attempting to get Cover to say derogatory things about the school district in reference to racism, how things were being handled by the school, etc.
Cover was told that the video had since been removed and she was informed by a third party that Holley had since posted that she removed the video from her Facebook wall.
Cover said Holley called her that morning at 9:30 a.m. before police arrived and left a message on her voice mail. Police listened to the message left by a female identifying herself as Holley who was requesting a return phone call because Holley was informed that “something was illegal” and her attorney told her to record situations.
Police contacted Holley who later came to the police station to be interviewed.
Holley told police that her juvenile daughter had been allegedly harassed at both Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School and CCCTC by students using excessive racial slurs in regards to a nephew being bi-racial. She told police she had filed numerous complaints with the school and had no results taken against the students for being “hateful and harassing her daughter.”
Holley then stated she was using Facebook Live to document the incident for her attorney because she is pursuing legal action against the school districts for failing to act on the incidents. She told police she never intended the video to be active as she set it to private after the video was made, which is why it was currently not visible on Facebook.
Holley was informed that when someone uses Facebook Live, it is visible to everyone who follows her until it is over and set to private.
Upon police viewing the video, it confirmed that Holley recorded the video prior to entering the school she she advised on the video that she would be “live streaming” the meeting. It also confirmed that the video kept running throughout the entire contact with Cover. During the meeting, Holley allegedly held the phone under the table, recording Cover’s voice and not allowing Cover to see the device and not know she was being recorded.
Police noted that numerous people viewed, liked and commented on the video while it was live, which Holley alleged to police were family members.
Holley told police that wanted something to be done to the students involved in the numerous incidents.
She was told by police that she committed a crime and would be charged for the offense, and that they would be in contact with Cover and Redden to verify they are investigating Holley’s allegations of harassment against her child.
Court records do not yet show if Holley has obtained an attorney. A preliminary hearing has not yet been set.