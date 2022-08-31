DEP declares drought watch in Clearfield County
DEP

HARRISBURG — Water customers in Beccaria Township, Coalport and Irvona are being asked to conserve water in the midst of a drought watch in Clearfield County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on Wednesday announced the Commonwealth Drought Task Force has declared a drought watch for 36 counties and asks for voluntary water conservation in those counties.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos