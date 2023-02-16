CURWENSVILLE — More than a year has passed since Curwensville Borough Council granted permission for the owner of a trailer located on Grandview Avenue to have additional time to remediate the structure.
At council’s recent meeting, members heard from Code Enforcement Officer Tom Carfley about lack of progress at the property. Carfey said utilities that were part of the requirement for the additional timeline have not been connected again.
In January 2022, the owner of the trailer, Nick Kuklinski, told council he had the electricity shut off temporarily and he believed the building is salvageable.
The borough’s vacant properties board authorized at its January 2022 meeting the trailer would be registered temporarily as a vacant property with the stipulation that remediation on the structure begin immediately. Once the work is complete, the owner must have an examination by a licensed home inspector, and a copy of the report must be presented to the board for review and consideration.
“The last I knew, nothing has been done there. He was given a year and nothing has been done,” Carfley said, adding, “I don’t know what more council can do.”
Carfley told council he believes the owner has been given ample time to have utilities connected and do the work.
“(The owner) received a demolition notice last January. He requested to register the property as a vacant property and was given a year (to make progress).”
Carfley said the trailer has no code violations.
“It is just an empty building that has been that way for 12 years.” He also noted state law requires trailers built in 1976 or earlier to be demolished.
“I think that is long enough,” President Sara Curulla said.
Council approved sending a letter to Kuklinski giving him 90 days to demolish the trailer. If he fails to do so, the borough will have the work done at his expense.