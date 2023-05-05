COALPORT- The Mill Street Bridge, which crosses over Clearfield Creek at the Coalport Borough and Beccaria Township lines, has been officially dedicated to Tech. Sgt. Richard L. Beers.
Beers was a member of the U.S. Army Air Corps. He was killed in action during World War II. He was a turret gunner, and was assigned to the 306th Bomber Group and 423rd Bomber Squadron
The ceremony, held Friday at Beechwood Park in Coalport, was hosted by State Rep. Dallas Kephart, R-Clearfield/Cambria counties. It featured the singing of the National Anthem by the Glendale High School Chorus, as well as speeches from members of the Beers family.
Remarks were made by state Department of Transportation District 2-0 Executive Tom Prestash and VFW Commander Brian Peacock.
Several members of Beers family were in attendance, including his nephew John Matthew who gave a heartfelt speech on the occasion.
Upon honoring several other Beers family members who served in the armed forces, Matthew said, “On behalf of all the members of the Beers family, we want to thank you all for being here for this beautiful service.”
He continued, “And thank you to everyone who has made this possible, we’re greatly appreciative.”
Kephart took the mic as well, expressing his gratitude and admiration for those who serve our country.
“A special thank you to all those who have served and are serving to keep this county safe, you are all so greatly appreciated,” Kephart said, “Especially Mr. Richard Beers. His service for our country and this community will always be remembered.”
Kephart also referenced a famous John F. Kennedy quote in his dedication speech when saying, “I believe the saying goes, ‘ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.’”
“Richard [Beers] gave the ultimate price for out country, something that we won’t ever forget,” Kephart said.
After the speeches were given, Kephart and Lucille Beers, the last surviving sibling of Richard Beers, proceeded to unveil the road sign indicating the dedication of the bridge.
After the unveiling, Taps was performed and then the honor guard commenced the gun salute and Kephart then took the mic once more.
“Thank you again to the members of the Beers family and to all those who came out today to this ceremony,” he said, “This was a wonderful dedication, and we are hoping that there are many more to come,” he said.
Legislation to name the bridge was introduced by retired state Rep. Tommy Sankey.