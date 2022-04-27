OSCEOLA MILLS — The Decatur Township Water, Sewer, and Recreation Authority met Tuesday to execute a certificate of termination.
Four out of seven members attended the meeting. The certificate was signed to terminate the existence of the authority. There was no public discussion at the meeting.
The certificate is the first step in a process to terminate the authority. The process will move forward to the board of supervisors.
According to Decatur Township Secretary Pamela Peters, the certificate helps make the process easier. The certificate itself notes that the authority certifies it paid and discharged all bonds issued and settled all outstanding claims; disposed of all real estate or plans to transfer any remaining property to Decatur Township; and formally declares its intent to terminate.
The certificate will be sent to the supervisors for approval via ordinance and then, if approved, submitted to the secretary of the commonwealth. Only with this final approval will the termination be effective, according to the document.
The authority used the Pleasant Hill Community Center for meetings. Supervisor William Vogle previously expressed discontent with the management of the building and grounds.
The authority previously has held events such as an annual pig roast, yard sales and hoagie sales. An authority board member previously said they hoped to prevent the sale of the historic school house.
The township decided to move forward with dissolving the authority back in January.