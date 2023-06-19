OSCEOLA MILLS — Summer is here and with it usually comes a host of activities to partake in across Progressland, including the Moshannon Valley EMS sporting clay shoot.
All of the funds garnered from the sporting clay shoot is going to be put toward the construction costs of a new ambulance building at the former Philipsburg Hospital site.
While the clay shoot isn’t set to happen until mid-August, the EMS is asking local townships for donations to make this event as successful as it has been in recent years.
One of the townships the EMS reached out to is Decatur Township, and the supervisors had no problem with donating the township’s funds to a good cause.
“The people there do good work every year and they do their best to make a lot happen for that hospital there,” said township supervisor Steve Crain. “I wouldn’t be opposed to giving them a nice donation this year.”
He asked the other supervisors, “What do you all think we should give them?”
After some discussion, Supervisor Bill Vogel threw out a number.
Vogel asked, “How would you all feel about putting maybe $200, $250 out there?”
“I agree — the EMS does some solid work and they offer up some good services to those in the community,” Vogel continued. “We’d like to see them continue with their good work; and besides, the clay shoot has been a good time in the past, good for the community.”
The finalized number was bounced around, before they finally decided on sending $250 to the cause.
Another township that had been reached out to about the matter was Rush Township, but the matter was tabled to the July meeting.
The sporting clay shoot is set to be held at the Warriors Mark Lodge in Houtzdale on Aug. 12, 2023, with the shooting starting at noon.