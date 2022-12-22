OSCEOLA MILLS — Decatur Township Supervisors approved a service agreement with Columbia Vol. Fire Co. of Osceola Mills at $10,500.
Unless action is taken, the township will cease having fire protection from Chester Hill Hose Co. at the end of the year. The president of Chester Hill Hose Co. appeared before supervisors at their recent meeting.
Columbia Fire Co. also requested supervisors take action regarding a fire hydrant. The action taken by supervisors begins a study for the desired fire hydrant.
“Apparently, they want a fire hydrant out at the intersection of Drane Highway and Morgan Run Road,” said Supervisor James Rice.
Although there was an item to approve a letter of intent to conduct a fire study for the Houtzdale and Ramey fire companies, no action was taken. The study would be to determine the feasibility of a merger between the two companies.
“We’re waiting to see what happens with these other fire departments,” said Supervisor William Vogle.
In unrelated business, supervisors approved advertising an ordinance that imposes restriction for the weight of vehicles on certain township roads. “We had a study done,” said Supervisor Stephen Crain.