OSCEOLA MILLS — The proposed Decatur Township budget includes a half-mill tax increase and is available for viewing.
All revenues and expenses total $1,555,014. To view the budget, contact the township office.
At their recent meeting, supervisors approved donating $500 to the Philipsburg fire police.
A resident raised concerns of beavers. A beaver dam was backing up water, which started creeping up to the road, Mike Supko said. He asked action be taken prior to the arrival of a storm.
Supervisors agreed to let the road crew break up the dam. Supervisor James Rice said he would continue reaching out to the state Game Commission.
“I called their regional office,” Rice said. “Right after we broke the dam the first time, the beaver started the next day building it back up. It doesn’t take very long for them to build it back up. It is a big problem.”
Officials noted residents cannot shoot the beavers. Trapping season begins Dec. 17.
There are nuisance trappers who have special permission to capture the beavers. The township brought in a trapper last month who caught four or five out on Beaver Lane, according to officials. Action was necessary as the beavers caused the pipes to dam up.
At the meeting, officials hoped the Game Commission would respond to requests to address the problem area.
“I really think this beaver problem should be in the laps of the Pennsylvania Game Commission,” said Rice.