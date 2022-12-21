OSCEOLA MILLS — A former schoolhouse located at 3203 Six Mile Road is up for bid.
Decatur Township Supervisors agreed to advertise for bids to sell the schoolhouse, with a minimum bid set at $25,000.
Community members attempted to save the structure, which was previously used by the Decatur Township Water, Sewer and Recreation Authority. Individuals thought the building was constructed in the early 1900s, with classes stopping around the 1950s.
In March, township officials deemed the building unsafe to hold meetings or events. Part of the floor caved in due to believed termite damage, officials previously reported.
In unrelated business, Decatur Township Supervisors approved the 2023 budget, which includes a half mill increase, setting the tax rate at 7.7 mills.
Supervisors also set the township reorganization meeting for Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 10 a.m.
There were a variety of changes approved for the sewer authorities. Andrew Rebar resigned from the permanent seat on the Moshannon Valley Join Sewer Authority, effective Dec. 12.
William Vogle resigned from his current seat on the MVJSA and was appointed to the permanent seat of the unexpired term of Rebar. Stephen Crain will fill the seat left by Vogle.
Crain resigned from his seat on the ORD Sewer Authority, effective Dec. 1. The township is seeking an individual interested in serving as Decatur Township’s representative on the authority board.