OSCEOLA MILLS — With the weather warming up, the opening of the Clear-Centre Pool is imminent, but in an effort to make opening season run as smoothly as possible, the pool has been asking communities for donations.
Decatur Township, being one of these communities, has decided to send forth a $5,000 donation to the Clear-Centre Pool, claiming that this is a worthy cause.
“This pool serves almost everyone in the Moshannon Valley region,” Chairman James Rice said at the most recent township meeting, “Everyone from Philipsburg all the way down to Houtzdale uses it, it’s a great thing for the community.”
Secretary/Treasurer Pamela Peters is in full agreement with this donation as well, claiming that the pool is an, “essential part of the community,” and, “could use all the help we can give it.”
The motion to donate this $5,000 was voted on, and passed unanimously.
“It’s a great cause,” Rice continued. “I think it’s a great idea to be a part of this.”