OSCEOLA MILLS — Decatur Township is seeking a new secretary/treasurer.
Supervisors approved advertising for the full time post at their recent meeting. The current secretary is Pamela Peters.
“This one here,” said Chairman James Rice when he reached the item on the agenda, “you sure you don’t want to change your mind?”
Supervisors also approved advertising for bids for the 2023 mowing of Baughman and Stumptown cemeteries.
The advertisement for sealed bids for about 500 tons of state Department of Transportation 2A limestone and about 500 tons of 2RC limestone was approved.
Peters offered some updates on the township engineers’ activities. “(The engineer) has a signed contract for the Crago Lane Box Culvert,” Peters reported. “He’s reviewing shop drawings for that.”
George Winters gave a report on the Mid State Airport. He said the big tower with the rotating beacon light came down. “We’re having the insurance look into it,” he said.
“This thing would take a fortune to try to replace it as it was, so there are smaller ones. Whether or not they’re even needed, that’s a question mark.”
He also noted glider pilots are using the space nicely, leasing space to store their gear. “They’ve moved in pretty good,” he said.