OSCEOLA MILLS — Decatur Township supervisors discussed an ongoing project planned for Crago Lane at their recent meeting.
The Crago Lane culvert replacement project is moving along. A concrete culvert would be fabricated, brought to the site, and installed under what would essentially be a general contract, according to the township engineer Tom Levine.
“(The road crew) wouldn’t have to do anything except stop in and make sure they’re putting the culvert in the right location,” Levine said.
Levine presented a few project options for supervisors.
The old bridge lacked a guide rail.
“I think you’re going to want some kind of guide rail to prevent a drunk or poor driver from (going into the creek),” Levine said.
There’s a state Department of Transportation standard for guide rails or the engineer could create a simplified plan. This might lead to less feet of guide rail on either side but could save the township a chunk of money.
Supervisors agreed to bid it both ways and determine the best course of action once bids would be received. There is an additional feature involving the wingwalls that will be bid in two ways — precast or manually built.
The engineer will put together the contract document and specs. The schedule to put the project out to bid may be discussed at the next meeting, assuming everything moves quickly.