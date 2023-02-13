OSCEOLA MILLS — Decatur Township Supervisors conducted business and heard a report on the Mid State Airport at a recent meeting.
Representative George Winters reported Air National Guard units are no longer coming out to the airport. Winters said he was given the reason that the distance is too far from the base in Johnstown.
He noted that there are no membership fees for the airport authority. There is a donation request of $500. In past years, Decatur Township did not make a monetary donation, but offered labor on the trucks or runway.
Winters said the costs of keeping the airport functional are high, and the authority has been looking at addressing a roof issue, alleging crows have been impacting the roof.
Winters said the authority got a raise from Penn State for their purposes there from $25,000 to $30,000 a year.
Anthony Janke was appointed vacancy board chairman.
Supervisors also approved the job description for the secretary/treasurer. “Since we’re on that matter, Pam thought that we should probably advertise next month,” said Chairman James Rice.
The township still did not receive any interest from a resident to sit on the ORD Sewer Authority.
Supervisors authorized Tom Levine to submit requested information to the Moshannon Valley Joint Sewer Authority for completion of the 2022 Chapter 94 Wasteload Management Report.
“He does it every year,” said Secretary Pamela Peters. “The Moshannon Valley plant needs information from us to actually complete their report.”