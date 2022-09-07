Philipsburg Borough presentation (copy)

Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder presented on a proposed campground near the soccer fields at Project 70 in February. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources recently announced a $111,300 grant was awarded for the project.

PHILIPSBURG — More than $111,000 has been awarded for efforts to establish Cold Stream Campground, according to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The award totals $111,300, according to the 2022 Community Conservation Partnerships Program grants list. It is a 50% match grant of the total project costs, according to Philipsburg Borough’s Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder.

