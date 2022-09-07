PHILIPSBURG — More than $111,000 has been awarded for efforts to establish Cold Stream Campground, according to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
The award totals $111,300, according to the 2022 Community Conservation Partnerships Program grants list. It is a 50% match grant of the total project costs, according to Philipsburg Borough’s Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder.
Ryder anticipates the project cost will end up being less due to keeping some work in-house.
According to DCNR, work includes “construction of pedestrian walkways, campsites, parking area, access drive and stormwater management measures, installation of utilities, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.”
Philipsburg Borough officials previously discussed putting a campground near the soccer fields at Project 70. Feedback regarding the proposal was mixed during a February meeting.
Concerns ranged from how the site could impact garbage maintenance and parking for soccer, navigation and overcrowding issues, and potential environmental impacts.
Some residents lauded the effort as a means to bring an economic boost to the area.
When discussing the campground in February, officials suggested starting with 10 sites. Ryder would like to have the campground ready for use next year.
“I hope to have it done in the spring,” he said. As of right now, “its just in the beginning phase of trying to get all the pieces put together.”
The campground will add an additional draw to the Cold Stream/Project 70 area. Ryder said many people have already expressed excitement to him about the project.
Another nearby municipality, Rush Township, was also awarded a grant in the amount of $50,000, according to the DCNR release. This funding will be used to rehabilitate and further develop the municipal park. Those in the township may already notice the construction of pedestrian walkways, new signs and other improvements at the park.
Over $2 million total was awarded for projects throughout Centre County, according to a press release from state Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre.
“In Centre County we’re blessed with some of the premier outdoor spaces and parks in Pennsylvania, and these state investments will help make sure our recreation areas and parks remain accessible for folks to enjoy,” he stated in the release.