CURWENSVILLE — The 2022 Race the Wilds Adventure Challenge is less than two months away, Curwensville Lake Authority said at Wednesday’s meeting.
The adventure race is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area, 1256 Lake Dr., Curwensville.
“It’s getting closer,” Curwensville Lake Authority Secretary Susan Williams said. Members said they believe there are many county residents already taking part in the types of activities that are part of the race, so they are hoping for a good showing.
Registration for the race begins at 8 a.m., and a navigation clinic is scheduled for 9 a.m.
According to information from the organizers, the event aims to challenge seasoned participants and introduce adventure racing to outdoor enthusiasts eager to give it a try.
The race features paddling, mountain biking, running and hiking. Individuals and teams of two to three people will have up to five hours to find as many checkpoints as they can using a map and compass navigation. Competitors will find out on race day how the challenge is staged.
The cost to participate is $85 for those who register between now and May 15 and $95 after May 15.
“Teamwork, strategy, and a sense of humor and adventure (plus a bit of food and gear) are all you need to work through this multi-sport adventure challenge as you explore the trails, woods, and waters of Curwensville Lake,” the information states.
The Race the Wilds Adventure Challenge caps off a week of adventure racing in the Pennsylvania Wilds that starts Monday, June 20. The inaugural Endless Mountains Adventure Race will bring racers on a five-day 550 kilometer journey through northcentral Pennsylvania.
Race the Wilds will give participants a small taste of what it is like to participate in the Endless Mountain race and will hopefully inspire them to take part in the 2023 event.
For additional information or to register, visit rootstockracing.com/race-the-wilds-adventure-challenge.html.
Curwensville Lake Authority is not a sponsor and has no responsibility for the race, members said at a previous meeting.