CURWENSVILLE — A Curwensville couple was recognized for their generosity to the Curwensville community on the opening night of the annual Curwensville Days celebration.
Dan and Cynthia Russell, owners of Russell Stone Products, Curwensville, were named the 2023 Citizen of the Year Wednesday evening.
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club is now the patron of the award. Selection committee Chairwoman Shaina Franson said the club is in its third year of sponsoring the award, but the annual award, although it has had several different titles, goes back much further.
“For more than 50 years, individuals, businesses and groups have been recognized for their contributions that have sparked significant changes in our community,” she explained.
The award was first presented in 1971 by the now defunct Curwensville Jaycees. It was picked up in 1974 by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Robert L. Ferguson Post 842 Auxiliary and in 1976, Curwensville Rotary Club presented its first Service Above Self award, continuing the practice annually, until it disbanded in 2020.
Franson said prior to giving the award, “The person, people or organization chosen for this award best represents the phrase ‘Service Above Self’. They have given their time and talents unselfishly for the betterment of the community and the people who live here. They don’t seek praise or accolades for their endeavors but only want to help in whatever way they can.”
The selection committee sought nominations from the community for the award and got a number of suggestions, she explained. “The committee received several nominations for deserving individuals and community groups making the selection for today’s award a difficult decision. (The Russells) received the most nominations from the community, which helped the selection committee make the choice.”
The Russells, longtime residents of Curwensville, exemplify the qualities of the award, she noted. “They unselfishly give of their time and talents to make our community a better place and they do this from the heart. They have helped so many people in need and often donate materials, equipment, time and stone products anonymously as they do not want attention or recognition for their donations. They do it simply because they love and care about their community,” Franson explained.
She said Clearfield County Special Olympics, Bilger’s Rocks, the Oak Hill Cemetery, Curwensville Area Historical Society, the Curwensville Regional Development Corp, the Curwensville Area Revitalization Entity formerly the Curwensville Blueprint Community and many others have all benefited from their benevolence.
Cynthia Russell expressed thanks to the community after receiving the award. “We are very honored and humbled by this,” she said.