DALE R. McCOY
IRVONA –Dale Robert McCoy, 53, of Irvona, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at UPMC, Altoona.
He was born in Altoona, the son of the late George McCoy and Margaret Ann Myers McCoy.
He is survived by his mother; brother and sister-in-law, David (Sandra) McCoy of Irvona, brother John McCoy of Irvona; daughter, Karissa Salantino of West Virginia; several nieces and nephews; and his caregiver, Jessica Knarr.
He was preceded in death by his father, George, in 2005.
Friends will be received Saturday, Nov. 20 2021 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Ron Korzenowski officiating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, LaJose.