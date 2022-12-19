Employees at Clearfield Wholesale Paper presented a check Monday morning for $21,000 to officials from Grady’s Decision.
Grady’s Decision is based in Erie, but has a DuBois chapter that oversees 13 northwestern Pennsylvania Counties including Clearfield.
Grady’s Decision President and Founder Ryan Smith said he formed the organization with the premature birth of his son serving as the catalyst.
“This is my opportunity to love Grady by loving others,” Smith said.
He said the non-profit organization cares for the needs of parents of babies born before their due dates. Smith said while babies are receiving life-saving care, their parents are missing work and traveling sometimes long distances to spend time with their children.
“Parents are the missing piece of the picture. Babies have doctors and nurses to care for them. Grady’s Decision provides emotional, spiritual and financial support for their parents and families,” Smith said.
Parent’s stress about their child’s health is alleviated through the gift of funds and cards for fuel, parking and food.
“We take care of their immediate needs but we also realize the mortgage still has to be paid and the car payment has to be made. We can be parents’ safety net so they don’t come home to financial problems,” Smith said.
He gave an example of a local family whose daughter was recently born before her due date and is a patient in an Altoona hospital.
“They are making a 45-minute trip every day to see their daughter. We have given them restaurant and gas cards. The family is also struggling with personal bills and we have been able to take away those concerns.”
Smith said of CWP’s donation, “This is a crazy amount of funds. This is one of the largest donations in our history,” he said.
This is the fourth year that CWP employees have overseen fundraisers with the purpose of helping the business’ local community.
Vice President of Sales Tom Marasco said in 2019, monies were raised to help local children in the hospital, in 2020 funds were directed to help COVID patients and last year’s proceeds benefited veterans. He said funds were raised through a percentage of sales earmarked for the drive.
Company Chairman and CEO Joel Peterson said he is very proud of his employees’ work and dedication to the fundraisers that help others.
“We like to give back to our area through special causes. We have been working for six month to raise funds. This is a team effort between Clearfield Wholesale Paper’s employees, vendors and customers,” he said.