CURWENSVILLE — On Saturday afternoon, March 5, Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School performers starring in the musical “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka” will give a special presentation.
The matinee, which begins at 1:30 p.m., is sensory-friendly — meaning it will have fewer lights and less noise that might be bothersome to some members of the audience. There are two acts and a 15-minute intermission will be held between the acts. There will also be an opportunity to meet and take pictures with the show’s main characters following the close of the show.
The idea to offer a sensory-friendly performance was presented by Assistant Director Hannah Sharpness-Harris, who is also a seventh grade learning support teacher in the district.
Sharpless-Harris said because the show is a family-friendly one, she thought a matinee performance that is less stimulating to senses and overwhelming for the spectator would be appropriate.
“We include every student who wants to participate in the musical so we thought that rule should also apply to audience members too,” she explained.
The sensory-friendly show will provide an opportunity for students and community members to view a performance of the musical.
“Since this is a matinee performance, the start time is earlier, which allows time for parents to bring their children and still be home before bedtime. We also are encouraging anyone who does not like to drive at night to attend this showing. We will be keeping the house lights up for the majority of the show. We are eliminating the use of a fog machine and lowering the sound level on the sound effects. We also will be offering a character meet and greet which is a chance for audience members to meet and take pictures with the main characters, immediately following the show,” Sharpness-Harris said.
Sharpless-Harris said in addition, the actors have been practicing for the sensory-friendly performance by making sure they speak clearly by slowing down their words. They are also eliminating or limiting effects and exaggerating movement.
She said the special performance may also work well for families with younger children.
“With the house lights on, anyone will be able to leave the auditorium at any time including younger children who may need a restroom break or anyone that needs to stretch their legs between scenes. The lower sounds and effects will hopefully encourage anyone that has difficulty with loud noises to enjoy the show. Having a matinee encourages families to attend- even if they have younger children that might be afraid of the dark or loud noises,” she explained.
The musical’s cast is very excited to have the special matinee because some of them have younger brothers and sisters who would find it difficult to attend a nighttime performance, she noted. “The performers are really excited because it is another chance to play for an audience. Plus they love performing in front of kids. We do a preview showing for the elementary school the week of our debut.
Sharpless-Harris said Curwensville is believed to be the first school musical locally to offer a sensory-friendly performance.
In addition to the matinee, the musical will be be performed Thursday, March 3, Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. nightly in the auditorium. Tickets are $8 and can be ordered in advance by contacting the high school office at 814-236-1100 or visiting the school’s website, www.curwensville.org. All seating for each performance is assigned.
Any advance tickets that are not sold will be available at the door but it is recommended to order tickets so that groups are able to sit together.