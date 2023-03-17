CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville’s Vacant Property Review Board met recently.
Member Theresa Bracken reported the board discussed three properties currently under construction. One is on State Street, another on George Street and the third on Ridge Avenue.
Three properties in line for demolition were also noted. On Meadow Street is a large commercial building being prepared for demolition by the building’s owner. Two blighted properties on Pine Street and Ridge Avenue are marked for eminent domain process by the borough and demolition as funds become available.
Two properties currently in foreclosure were also addressed along with two that are facing foreclosure. The four properties were presented to borough Solicitor Heather Bozovich for evaluation.
The board was notified a blighted house located on Thompson Street has a possible sale pending. Board approved following and monitoring the home’s progress.
Two properties, one on Ridge Avenue and one on Susquehanna Avenue, were presented as potentially being added to the vacant properties list. The families will be contacted for more information.
New board member, Mayor Jim Hoover, reported he will contact a property owner on Glenn Street about plans for a vacant house and a possible timeline.
The board also approved meeting bi-monthly beginning with the May 9 meeting. Meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Curwensville Borough Municipal Building.