CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough’s Vacant Property Review Board discussed the status of several properties in the borough it is continuing to monitor.
Chairman Hildred Rowles reviewed details for approximately eight properties he said he believes have potential to become blighted or be in violation of borough codes.
“There are five or six properties we know are going downhill dramatically. The committee will talk to the borough’s code enforcement officer and ask him to issue citations for violations before these turn into real problems. We will hope to see some action.”
Rowles also said the board will investigate the outcome of the Clearfield County’s recent delinquent tax sale as several properties will be up for bids.
The board also discussed the two properties, Curwensville Borough Council has recently advertised for sale. Bids are being accepted until Monday, Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. for properties at 627 Center St. and 308 Thompson St. Both properties are located in Curwensville.
Additional details about both properties and the bidding process is available on the borough’s website, curwensvilleborough.com.