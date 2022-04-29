CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School’s Select Choir will be hitting the road in May to present their musical talents to the community.
The choir will be performing Tuesday, May 3, at 7 p.m. at the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club meeting at the Curwensville Community Center.
They will also perform Thursday, May 19, at 7 p.m. at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church; Monday, May 23, at 7 p.m. at the Treasure Lake Church, DuBois; and Wednesday, May 25, at 10 a.m. at Marion Manor, Curwensville and 7 p.m. at Irvin Park, Curwensville.
According to Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School’s Director of Choirs Jacob Mandell, Select Choir is a small, auditioned choral ensemble of 16 to 20 members in grade nine through 12 who are members of the school’s senior high choir.
“Members are selected through the completion of a successful audition each year and they must be in good standing with Curwensville’s music department,” he added.
Students must be committed to the program, Mandell said. Members of the ensemble rehearse outside of school once a week. The choir performs at multiple venues and events throughout Clearfield County in addition to the senior high school’s annual Christmas and spring concerts.
Mandell said students who are involved with the Select Choir often represent Curwensville at festivals hosted by the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association and county chorus festival events.
He also noted they are often leaders in the annual school musical and in their academic classes.
Mandell said the choir accepts outside engagements at churches and organizations. For additional information or to schedule a concert, please contact Mandell at jmandell@curwensville.org.