CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough will schedule a meeting of its police committee prior to council’s Sept. 27 business and committee’s meeting.
The committee will meet to consider the application the borough received to fill a part-time, as needed officer for its police department.
Depending on the outcome of the meeting and subsequent interview, council may consider hiring the applicant at its Sept. 27 meeting.
At council’s Aug. 23 meeting, Mayor Jim Hoover told council another part-time officer is needed to fill in the department’s roster whenever a full or part-time officer is on vacation, sick or at training.
Hoover said, “I would like to see what type of response we get,” during the discussion about his request to council at its Aug. 23 meeting.
The borough currently has two full-time officers and two part-time officers, having hired Quentin Neff as a full-time officer and Porter Kling as a part-time officer at a meeting in June. The two join Sergeant Mark Kelly and part-time officer Dan Farley.