CURWENSVILLE — When Curwensville’s junior high chorus takes the stage next week for its annual spring concert, Its musical lineup will include a song the audience has never heard before.
The concert will be held Wednesday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dr. Leslie D. Leach auditorium in Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School.
Choral Director Jacob Mandell said the idea for an original song for his young singers developed out of a college assignment.
“When I was in graduate school last summer, I met conductors from around the country and became friends with many of them. Thinking about the needs of my students and young composers, I thought it would be a good idea to ‘kill two birds with one stone’, so to speak, and provide an opportunity for our students to perform a piece of original music,” Mandell said.
Mandell said it is challenging to find quality music for junior high vocalists, noting the song’s composer and his friend, Jake ven Huizen, a public school choir director from Iowa, also understood the need.
“It occurred to me that there is some form of stigma that exists with conductors connecting with composers, so with this partnership between myself and my friend, Jake, we could begin to break the mold,” he noted.
The song titled “Who Has Seen the Wind” is based on a poem of the same name by Christina Rosetti. Mandell said Rosetti is also the author of a familiar Christmas poem, “In Bleak Midwinter.”
He said he believes the audience will be able to relate to the feeling created by the music.
“The song’s text speaks about the mystery behind the wind and how it moves. It is something we cannot see, touch, or feel, but we know exists when the leaves rustle or when the trees move. Jake did a great job of creating text-painting within the music, resembling through voices and the piano the rustling of the wind and creating the mystery behind its creation,” he added.
Mandell said the chorus began practicing the piece in January and has been working to refine its rendition in preparation for the concert.
Ven Huizen will be attending the concert.
“The students and myself are excited that the composer will be flying in for the concert and will work with the students the morning of (the concert.) They will have the opportunity to ask him questions and engage with the composer. I believe Curwensville’s junior high choir will be the first of many choirs to perform this piece.”