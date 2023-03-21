The head varsity baseball coach at Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School is incarcerated in Clearfield County Jail without bail after he admitted to sexually assaulting juvenile males.
Thomas Patrick Harzinski, 48, of Olanta was charged by Clearfield-based state police on Tuesday with two counts of sexual assault by sports official, felony of the third degree; three counts of indecent assault of person less than 13 years old, felony of the third degree; one count of rape of a child, felony of the first degree; one county of sexual assault, felony of the second degree; one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, felony of the first degree; one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with person less than 16 years old, felony of the first degree; three counts of indecent assault of person less than 13 years old, misdemeanor of the first degree; and four counts of indecent assault of person less than 16 years of age, misdemeanor of the second degree.
According to the criminal complaint, troopers were notified on Monday around 8:30 a.m. that a sexual assault of a child had occurred in a hotel in Pittsburgh, at a campground in Williamsport, and at Harzinski’s residence on the 7000-block of Curwnensville Tyrone Highway in Olanta, Knox Township.
The assaults allegedly occurred when one juvenile was 15 and the other was 10.
Police said information was brought to light when Harzinski spoke to the juvenile victim’s father via telephone, asking if his now 16-year-old son would come to Harzinski’s residence to babysit his child and complete some work around the house for money. Harzinski said the juvenile could also spend the night at his house and asked the man if his son was interested in the job.
The father spoke to the victim and knew something was wrong when the juvenile “shut down” and did not want to answer him. The victim later told his father that Harzinski allegedly touched him in his private area three or four times.
Another child, who is currently 11 years old, was present and related he was also touched by Harzinski four to six times.
Interviews of both juveniles were held at the Child Advocacy Center on Monday. The older juvenile told officials that the incidents took place four times including at Harzinski’s apartment where Harzinski let him play a baseball game on his phone; another time when the victim was babysitting Harzinski’s juvenile daughter and the child was sleeping on the couch. Harzinski allegedly purchased baseball cards for the victim and told the victim “you owe me big time.”
He said Harzinski attempted to purchase other items for him, but the victim declined because he didn’t want to owe Harzinski anything.
The other juvenile, now age 11, said Harzinski took him to a Pittsburgh Pirates baseball game and they decided to spend the night in a hotel afterward where Harzinski allegedly performed sexual acts on the boy. He had told the boy that they would go to the Pittsburgh Zoo the next morning, and later told him that boy had to “allow him to do it” because he took him on the trip and also bought him gifts like a Pittsburgh Pirates blanket and a Little League World Series shirt. Additionally, Harzinski purchased him a FitBit watch, dinners and would take him places, including to the Little League World Series in Williamsport where he was assaulted by Harzinski. The boy said he was assaulted at Harzinksi’s apartment three to five times.
On Monday afternoon, Harzinski was interviewed by troopers in a recorded interview, where Harzinski was read his Miranda Warnings. Harzinski said he was employed as the head baseball coach at Curwensville High School. He later admitted to police to inappropriately touching the juveniles on two separate occasions — one at a Pittsburgh hotel and another at a campground in Williamsport, buying the victims gifts, and sexually touching the victims when he was drunk.
Harzinski was arraigned in front of District Judge Michael Morris on Tuesday morning and was placed in Clearfield County Jail where he is being held without bail.
A preliminary hearing is set for March 29 at Centralized Court in front of Morris.